Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $38,552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,216,127 shares of company stock valued at $122,442,678. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.