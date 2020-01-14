Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Update

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $626.06 million, a PE ratio of 149.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.