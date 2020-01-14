Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

