Diligent Investors LLC Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $10,401,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

