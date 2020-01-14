Diligent Investors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,233 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUSA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3,248.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 77,860 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

