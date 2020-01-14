Diligent Investors LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.