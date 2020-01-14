Diligent Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 175,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of REG opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

