Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

DCOM stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $713.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,295 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.