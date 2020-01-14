Dinero Market Cap Tops $1,457.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 62.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Dinero has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Graviex. Dinero has a market capitalization of $1,457.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

