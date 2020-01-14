DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 20,917 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Magna International were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGA. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Magna International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Magna International stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

