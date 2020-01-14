DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 596 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW stock opened at $574.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $576.08 and its 200-day moving average is $541.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $371.00 and a twelve month high of $597.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

