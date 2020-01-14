DNB Asset Management AS Acquires New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,483,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,864,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,689,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4,154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,815,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.09.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

