DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

ALL stock opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $82.96 and a 12 month high of $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

