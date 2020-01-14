DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,177 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,147,000 after acquiring an additional 155,483 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 230,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 100,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average is $165.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

