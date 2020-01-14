DNB Asset Management AS Has $10.04 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.1% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 60.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 326,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 508,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,627,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $974,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.