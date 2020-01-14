DNB Asset Management AS Has $19.15 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

