DNB Asset Management AS Invests $16.29 Million in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,662,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $6,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,536,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,667.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,257,970 shares of company stock valued at $14,419,491. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

