DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Chemours were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Chemours by 652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 86,834 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

