DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 136.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $235.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

