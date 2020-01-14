DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,648 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,955,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Broadcom by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

AVGO opened at $301.18 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $245.90 and a one year high of $331.20. The company has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $36,014,100. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

