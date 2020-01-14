DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750,661 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $141,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 991,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

MS opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

