Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.07

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$57.07 ($40.48) and last traded at A$56.87 ($40.33), with a volume of 222139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$55.55 ($39.40).

The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$53.29 and a 200-day moving average of A$46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (ASX:DMP)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

