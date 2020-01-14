Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Domo has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Domo by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Domo by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.