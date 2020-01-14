Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

DCI stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $58.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

