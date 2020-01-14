Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of .

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $82.46 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.