Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 178.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Dynex Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.