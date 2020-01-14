Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Short Interest Up 12.4% in December

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $571.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

