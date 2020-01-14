Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Echostar has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Echostar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echostar news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,374.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Echostar by 0.3% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,537,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Echostar by 14.0% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,463 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Echostar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 783,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Echostar by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 751,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,325,000 after buying an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Echostar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

