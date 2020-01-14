Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of ECL opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

