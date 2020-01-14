Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 9.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

NYSE:ECL opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

