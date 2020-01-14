Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.48 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 89.28 ($1.17) on Tuesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.07. The company has a market capitalization of $187.41 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

