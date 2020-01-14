Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESALY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eisai from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eisai in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of ESALY opened at $75.48 on Monday. Eisai has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.42). Eisai had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

