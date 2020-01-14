Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Eldorado Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ERI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $989,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

