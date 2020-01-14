Electra (ECA) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Electra has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $2,172.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Cryptohub and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,514,099,828 coins and its circulating supply is 28,646,943,275 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Cryptohub and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

