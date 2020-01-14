Emcor Group Inc (EME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Emcor Group has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emcor Group to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

NYSE EME opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. Emcor Group has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

