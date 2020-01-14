Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Update

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $166,890.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $997,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,457 shares of company stock worth $668,678 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

