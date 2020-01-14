Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Given New Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EHC. Stephens started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.