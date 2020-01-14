Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Raised to $87.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EHC. Stephens initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

