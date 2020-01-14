Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price objective on Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $736.42 million, a PE ratio of 168.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $26,062.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

