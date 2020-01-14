Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.31

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 208130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC raised shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Enel S.p.A. ADS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.