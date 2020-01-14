Enquest (LON:ENQ) PT Raised to GBX 40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enquest (LON:ENQ) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENQ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enquest to a sector performer rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Enquest to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enquest presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 26.80 ($0.35).

Get Enquest alerts:

Enquest stock opened at GBX 26.26 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.80. The firm has a market cap of $447.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.05. Enquest has a 1-year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 26.98 ($0.35).

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 145,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,107.02 ($34,342.30). Insiders acquired 3,253,413 shares of company stock valued at $61,513,064 over the last 90 days.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.