Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research raised Enquest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised Enquest from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enquest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Enquest alerts:

ENQUF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Enquest has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.