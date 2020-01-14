Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the retailer will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

