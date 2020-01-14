Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report released on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $12.94 per share for the year.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.05.

LH stock opened at $179.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $179.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.29.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 27,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.