Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Euro Tech worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

