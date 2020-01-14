European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.76 on January 31st

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON EAT opened at GBX 110.46 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. European Assets Trust has a one year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 114.50 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of $397.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

In related news, insider Stuart Paterson acquired 65,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £65,650 ($86,358.85).

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

