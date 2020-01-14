Event Hospitality and Entertainment (ASX:EVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.28

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$14.28 ($10.13) and last traded at A$14.28 ($10.13), with a volume of 19551 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$13.80 ($9.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$13.44 and its 200-day moving average is A$12.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67.

About Event Hospitality and Entertainment (ASX:EVT)

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment Australia, Entertainment New Zealand, Entertainment Germany, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Event Hospitality and Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Event Hospitality and Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.