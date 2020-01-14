EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.06.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

