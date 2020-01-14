Exela Technologies’ (XELA) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

XELA stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $372.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 53,628 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 186,477 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

