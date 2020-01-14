ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Get ExOne alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered ExOne from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered ExOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on ExOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. ExOne has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts expect that ExOne will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Grace purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExOne by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ExOne by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ExOne by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 108,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExOne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ExOne by 8,989.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.